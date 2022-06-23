Super Bowl Champion Tony Siragusa Received CPR Before Passing Away: Report

12-year NFL veteran Tony Siragusa received CPR before passing away Wednesday, according to a report from TMZ.

Per TMZ, police were called to a New Jersey home around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning where a “CPR in progress” was taking place.

Siragusa was pronounced dead at the scene, and a cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The defensive tackle retired after the 2001 season, playing seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five years with the Baltimore Ravens. Siragusa anchored a Ravens defense that led Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory in 2000.

TONY SIRAGUSA, FORMER SUPER BOWL CHAMPION DEFENSIVE TACKLE, DEAD AT 55

“There was no one like Goose,” former Ravens coach Brian Billick said in a statement, “a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.”

Known to his teammates at “The Goose,” Siragusa finished his career with 564 tackles and 22 sacks. His presence on the 2000 Ravens was a key piece of one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

“This is a tough one,” Ray Lewis said in a statement, via the Ravens website. “I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that.”

“We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today,” the statement continued. “Hug your loved ones for Goose. We were all so blessed that God gave us that time together celebrating our 2000 team a few weeks ago.”

After retiring from football, Siragusa began a prominent career as a sideline analyst for Fox Sports from 2003-2015.