Tony Siragusa, Former Super Bowl Champion Defensive Tackle, Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, known as “The Goose” during his playing days, has passed away at the age of 55.

Jamal Lewis, former teammate of Siragusa, confirmed the news to TMZ Sports Wednesday. A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Siragusa enjoyed a 12-year NFL career with the Colts (1990-96) and Ravens (1997-2001), after going undrafted in the 1990 NFL Draft. Siragusa won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2001 and was a staple of one of the greatest defenses in NFL history with the Ravens, playing alongside Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Rod Woodson.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pounder’s partnership with fellow defensive tackle Sam Adams made Siragusa stand out, as the two formed a near 700-pound plus tandem within the trenches. Siragusa would finish his career with 564 tackles and 22 sacks.

Upon retirement, Siragusa quickly transitioned to his next career of broadcasting. Siragusa served as a sideline analyst for Fox Sports from 2003-2015.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted the following on Siragusa’s death:

“The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years,” Irsay wrote. “In Greece, they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case..Yes He Did!!”

