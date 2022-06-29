Super Bowl Champ Odell Beckham, Jr. Officially Leaves Ohio, Sells Mansion For $3.3 Million

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. gave a not-so-subtle indication that he won’t be returning to the Browns this offseason — selling his $3.3 million Ohio mansion, according to TMZ.

Beckham, who’s coming off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, put the home on the market two months ago and beat the 29-year-old receiver in reaching a deal this offseason.

The 13,800-square-foot Columbia Station home is equipped with “four bedrooms, seven baths, a decked-out kitchen, 3-car garage, movie theater, golf simulator, a game room and game streaming room.”

It only took Odell Beckham two months to find a buyer for his $3.3 million Ohio mansion. https://t.co/1mdFCWtoFh — TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2022

An indoor shoe closet the size of a living room also comes with the swanky Ohio residence. The home is 20 miles west of Cleveland.

The news could indicate that Odell is making progress on a deal to make LA his full-time home, still hanging in free agency and most likely waiting on Rams general manager Les Snead to cut the check.

Making significant progress on his ACL tear recovery, an injury suffered during the Super Bowl, Beckham is showing that he’s ready to continue to impact the Rams’ offense in their hunt for back-to-back championships.

Cleveland’s offense, on the other hand, has been shaken up plenty this offseason, with the wide receivers unit suffering a major loss.

The Browns released long-time teammate and friend of Odell’s, Jarvis Landry, in March — doing away with the old regime which was keen on featuring its star LSU receivers since the two first paired up in Cleveland in 2018.

Landry found a new home with the New Orleans Saints, a unit on the ascent after drafting OSU’s Chris Olave and welcoming back Michael Thomas.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela