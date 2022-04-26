Odell Beckham Jr.’s Selling His Ohio House With An Insane Custom Closet

There are iconic Ohio estates like Mike Tyson’s abandoned mansion and then there’s the house that Odell Beckham Jr. is selling for $3,300,000. The former Browns wide receiver listed his 13,800 sq. ft. Columbia Station, OH home this week and it will go down as having one of the most insane walk-in closets you’re ever going to see.

I’ve been doing this athlete real estate thing for over a decade and this is by far the craziest shoe and shirt closet I’ve seen over that decade. Don’t even look at the rest of the house until you sit and think of how many shoes it would take to make these walls look respectable.

That appears to be a nine-level shoe wall for at least 40-feet, if not more. I’m not even a shoes guy unless they come from Costco and even I have to stop and recognize this greatness.

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

And this is just a small portion of this beast of a house. Let’s just say your wife is going to go nuts when she lays eyes on this closet space while you’re going to love the property, the barn and the pool complex to hold huge parties with all your friends.

From Odell Beckham Jr.’s Realtor®:

Prepare to be wowed by this one-of-a-kind sprawling ranch estate located on prime wooded cul-de-sac lot. This masterpiece offers all the finest amenities and appointments. Just over 10,000k in square footage the main attractions are the open concept floor plan, first-floor primary retreat, state-of-the-art home theatre/golf simulator, gourmet eat-in kitchen, full finished lower level with bar, entertainment area, custom walk-in closet.

No need to leave home the backyard oasis includes outdoor kitchen, swimming pool with waterfalls and slide, custom dog kennels and personalized gym. Homeowner spared no expense building an Ophora watershed and system for optimal bathing and drinking water for the whole home. Truly a rare find and amazing opportunity to live in one of Northeast Ohio’s iconic properties.

This home was clearly owned by a guy who didn’t plan on leaving to go out very often. Why leave? Tell your boys to fly in on private jets and then unleash them in the basement where there’s plenty of space to spread out, party, play music as loud as you’d like and plenty of places for people to crash at 5 a.m.

If there’s a complaint, it’s that the basement bar area could be designed to better incorporate the rest of the basement. It feels like it’s way off to the side. I need big oversized couches just off the bar area with TVs everywhere. I need to see every single thing ESPN+ has to offer on a Tuesday night in early March.

Those upgrades need to be made.

Now for the really great news — Costco is just seven miles down the road; Whole Foods is 13 miles north at Crocker Park where Odell’s old buddy Baker Mayfield allegedly had a tryst with a woman back in the day.

And if you’re a football player looking for a place, this house is just 7.7 miles from the Browns’ indoor training facility in Berea.

Hate OBJ all you want, the guy understood what to include in his house. The yard looks awesome. The pool had to be fun and everything looks top-notch.

Buy it.

Mortgage: $20,000 or so a month before you hire out the landscaping and maid service

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide

via Zillow / Gregory Erlanger from Keller Williams Citywide