Approximately 100 million people watch the Super Bowl in the United States each year. It is the largest, annual single-viewing event in the country by a significant margin.

As such, advertisers spend top dollar to reach such a big audience. Super Bowl ad spots are notoriously expensive and this year is no different.

However, if a brand wants to reach a similar sized audience for less, MrBeast is offering his services with an all-time flex about his massive following.

According to Joe Pompliano, a 30-second advertisement in this year’s Super Bowl LVII next weekend will cost $7 million. That number is up $500,000 from last year and nearly 164 times the amount of an advertisement during Super Bowl I in 1967.

1967 — $42,500

1970 — $78,000

1975 — $107,000

1980 — $222,000

1985 — $525,000

1990 — $700,000

1995 — $1,200,000

2000 — $2,000,000

2005 — $2,400,000

2010 — $3,000,000

2015 — $4,250,000

2021 — $5,500,000

2022 — $6,500,000

2023 — $7,000,000

Remember, that is for just 30 seconds of air time. Once.

$7,000,000 is a pretty staggering number, and MrBeast is offering the same return for less.

MrBeast, for those who don’t know, is the most popular YouTubers in the world.

He is credited with pioneering an entire genre of expensive stunts and has more than 130 million subscribers to his channel, which makes him the most-subscribed non-corporate identity on the platform.

In his most recent stunt, viewed more than 80 million times in six days, MrBeast helped 1,000 blind people see for the first time.

His most-viewed video was watched more than 357 million (!!) times since its release last year.

That video alone was viewed (in the United States) more than three times last year’s Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams. His channel has more subscribers than the amount of Americans who watched last year’s big game.

MrBeast used that information to flex all over everybody in response to Pompliano’s breakdown of Super Bowl advertisement cost throughout the years. He joked that he can help brands reach the same amount of people as the Super Bowl for way less money.

Crazy. If anyone wants to reach 100M people for less then $7M just let me know 😂 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 1, 2023

Now, MrBeast’s videos are viewed all over the world. Super Bowl commercials in the United States are viewed only in, well, the United States.

The flex still stands. Mic drop!