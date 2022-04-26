Sunny Hostin Has Worst Elon Musk-Twitter Take Yet

Though we are still gathering all of the freakouts over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, I haven’t found a dumber reaction thus far than Sunny Hostin’s.

According to Hostin, one of the irked ladies on The View, Musk spent $44 billion only so that straight white men could be straight white men online.

Here’s an actual segment that ABC aired on Tuesday:

The most technical term, I think, for what’s happening is “meltdown”.

“I think Twitter can be a really horrible place, and I think people are excited because he is sort of going to unleash the trolls, right? I think he is saying you get to say whatever you want. I’m going to take away the guardrails. And for me, that is something that is a bit scary. And I think it’s going to be scary to a lot of women because there have been some surveys done and 38 percent of women around the world have said that they have been on the receiving end of a lot of abuse on Twitter. Eighty-five percent of women have said they have seen the abuse.

“What’s interesting to me about Twitter is only 22 percent of adults are on Twitter in the world. And that’s from a 2019 Pew study. And so Twitter is not the real world. And in fact, on Twitter it is predominantly straight white men. So when Elon Musk says, ‘Wow, this is about free speech,’ it seems to me that it’s about free speech of straight white men.”

Scary, indeed.

If straight white men predominantly make up Twitter, as Hostin claims, that means straight white men aren’t as racist and sexist as The View claims they are.

The 22 percent of adults to which Hostin is referring are some of the wokest people on earth, with a political leaning of D+15. If this group made up a state, it’d tie Hawaii and Vermont as America’s most liberal

But, I know, facts don’t matter. Only emotions do.

Hostin’s reaction reminds me of an elementary student who can’t provide a reason as to why they don’t like someone at recess, so they just say “he’s stupid” — that’s always effective on the playground.

Similarly, yelling “straight white guy” is an evergreen way to satisfy your television peers.

So when you can’t argue the facts but you still want to make a provocative statement, it’s best just to attack straight white men. You should try it sometime.

Thank you for your service, Sunny.