Sunday Parlay Play For Some Plus Money

Videos by OutKick

Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 1:37 ET

Astros vs. Tigers, 1:40 ET

This will be a bit of a different article than I normally do. There are a number of good games on the schedule today but I have a couple that I think should win with ease and I think the best way to play them rather than taking run lines or something, is to do a moneyline parlay. I’ve only put out one or two of these this year, and I think it cashed. Hopefully, we can get another parlay cash here as we go for a few juicy favorites.

The first game is between the Guardians and the Blue Jays. A quick recap for you: the Guardians were in the playoff race, then at the trade deadline decided they didn’t feel like being competitive any longer and would just give the season away to the Twins. One of the people they got back is Noah Syndergaard. It kind of makes sense as the Guardians are so good with pitching that if they can get him back on track it would be a big deal. So far, he’s been fine. He has three starts where he allowed three or fewer earned runs and two starts where he allowed five earned runs. He’s also been pretty strong against the Blue Jays in his career. The bigger deal here is that Yusei Kikuchi is pitching very well. The Blue Jays are obviously the better team in this game, but Kikuchi is the better pitcher too, something you wouldn’t have caught me saying often. Over his past five starts, he has four quality starts and has allowed more than one run just once in the last five outings. The Guardians have little less to play for and Kikuchi is dialed in. Take the Blue Jays as the first leg of our parlay.

For the second leg (and official final leg, more on this later) we are going to add in the Astros. We talked about how the Guardians gave up and have nothing left to play for, the Tigers are another team that has nothing left to play for and traded away talent at the deadline. I somewhat feel bad for Detroit because it seems like they were trying to make progress both through the draft and free agents, but it hasn’t worked out. They are using Alex Faedo today, and in fairness to him, he has been pretty good this month. But, overall, he hasn’t had a great season. He has allowed just five earned runs this month over 15.2 innings. I don’t think he will be able to navigate a tough Astros lineup though. Also what gives me confidence in the Astros is that Justin Verlander is pitching for them. Verlander, who came over at the deadline, has been very strong in his return, posting three quality starts in four outings. He’s familiar with pitching in Detroit from his years there and no one on the Tigers gives me reason to think that they will be able to knock Verlander around in this one.

The official play in this one is to take the Blue Jays and Astros on the moneyline at plus money. I really wouldn’t be shocked if both teams win by more than one run, but I don’t think it is worth messing around too much. Normally I don’t like doing parlays that are more than two teams either. It is hard enough to get one game right. However, if you want to have some fun, add in the Padres (my other article from today) and Phillies at +540 or better.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024