‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley Knocks Out Aljamain Sterling In Brutal Fashion, Stuns UFC World: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

“Suga” Sean O’Malley is the best bantamweight fighter in the world after destroying Aljamain Sterling Saturday night at UFC 292.

Despite entering the fight as a significant underdog, Suga Sean knocked out Sterling less than one minute into the second round.

It was over before Sterling even knew what hit him to open the second round. The official ended the bout, and Suga Sean walked out the octagon with the bantamweight title.

You can watch the incredible knockout and the start of a new UFC era below. It’s absolutely incredible.

THE FULL @SUGASEANMMA KNOCKOUT!



A right hand that will live on in UFC history at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/jM5MkPTxqK — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Suga Sean O’Malley destroys Aljamain Sterling.

Ladies and gentlemen, the era of Suga Sean is officially underway. A new champion has been crowned and this has been a long time coming.

Sterling entered the fight against O’Malley with a 23-3 record. Suga Sean entered the octagon 16-1 with the eyes of the fighting world upon him.

UFC 292 was going to define who he was as a fighter. Could he live up to the hype? Could Suga Sean O’Malley take that next and become one of the faces of the UFC?

Sean O’Malley knocks out Aljamain Sterling to win the bantamweight title. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Fans now have their answers. Sean O’Malley is a champion and did it in awesome fashion. Despite being an underdog, he absolutely dismantled Aljamain Sterling.

Suga Sean has a huge personality and UFC fans have been pulling for him to get to the top of the mountain. The entertainment factor with him is huge.

However, you have to earn the wins in order to be a champion, and that’s what Sean O’Malley did Saturday night at UFC 292. I can’t imagine how happy Dana White is right now.

Suga Sean O’Malley knocks out Aljamain Sterling in brutal fashion at UFC 292. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Suga Sean has legit Conor McGregor potential outside of the octagon. If he can string together some more wins and defend the belt, then he could be launched to superstar status. What an incredible night for fight fans and Sean O’Malley.