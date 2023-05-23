‘Succession’ Finale Preview Teases Chilling Ending

Videos by OutKick

There’s just one episode of “Succession” left, and it looks like it will be a banger.

The ninth episode aired this past Sunday and set the stage for one final showdown as Kendall Roy attempts to fully secure the reins of power.

It’s been building ever since season one that Kendall would ultimately take over and succeed his dad, who died in a shocking episode this season. Now, with just one episode left, fans will find out whether Kendall and Roman can find a way to beat Shiv and Lukas Matsson.

Check out the preview for the series finale below. It looks like it’s going to be an epic ride to close out the show’s run.

“Succession” will wrap things up Sunday night.

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly five years since “Succession” first premiered on TV. The first episode premiered on HBO June 3, 2018.

The final episode drops May 28. What an incredible ride and journey it’s been for viewers. Has “Succession” been a bit crazy and unbelievable at times?

Sure. The election episode with Roman cutting a deal with Jeryd Mencken was comically unrealistic, but overall, “Succession” has been outstanding television.

“Succession” will come to an end after four great seasons. (Credit: HBO)

It’s a family drama told through the lens of a wildly dysfunctional family at the helm of a media empire. It has all the suspense of a great mystery, and the fact there are truly no good guys is one of the show’s best attributes.

Everyone is a villain at the end of the day. The only one who might not be is Greg, but he’s just a bumbling idiot.

Will it be Shiv or Kendall who ultimately walks out the winner in “Succession”? As a gambling man, it seems to me Kendall is likely going to win. The show has been trending that way for years. Now, with one episode left, that’s exactly where I expect things to end.

“Succession” ends Sunday night on HBO. (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2022 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

We’ll find out Sunday night on HBO. The ride has lasted nearly half a decade, and it’s time to finally put a bow on it. Can’t wait. Sound off with your theories in the comments below.