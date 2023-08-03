‘Succession’ Star Breaks Silence On Character’s Ending: ‘Are You F*cking Kidding Me?’

Videos by OutKick

Sarah Snook was apparently stunned by the ending of “Succession.”

Snook starred as Shiv in the legendary HBO series, and the ending was every bit as brutal as fans expected.

The Roy children lost the empire Logan had built and Shiv was relegated to the shadows as Tom took over as the CEO of Waystar Royco.

After Shiv had spent years scheming her way to the top, including betraying her own family, it was the husband she’d treated like garbage who came out the winner. It was incredibly poetic, and mostly accurately predicted by myself for OutKick.

Sarah Snook reacts to wild “Succession” ending.

She discussed the insane ending in a Variety profile, and it sounds like Snook might have been just as crushed as Shiv was on the screen for millions of viewers.

She told Variety she was thinking “Are you f*cking kidding me?” when she read the script for how Shiv’s story would end.

The talented actress even admitted she had tears streaming down her face watching the finale surrounded by family.

“Because I was sad for Shiv. She just tried so f*cking hard, and ended up where she is — in this kind of gilded cage, next to the thing that she wants. And the journey’s not over for her. It’s not over for any of them, but still, she’s in the orbit of the CEO, and that will be really painful for her,” the woman famous for playing Logan Roy’s daughter explained.

Shiv got what she deserved.

You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t shed any tears for Shiv getting a massive dose of karma when the credits rolled for the final time.

She was an awful character. All the characters in “Succession” where awful, other than perhaps Connor. That was the entire point of the show. There were no good guys. There was just varying levels of awfulness.

Sarah Snook reacts to wild “Succession” ending. (Credit: HBO)

Shiv was right at the top of the rankings for most insufferable “Succession” character. She steamrolled Tom for four seasons, and all he wanted was to be treated like an equal. All Tom wanted was a solid marriage.

In the end, she had everything she’d ever wanted ripped away from her and had to be relegated to simply being the CEO’s wife. Karma comes in all shapes and sizes, and Shiv’s “Succession” ending was a beautiful dose of it.

“Succession” ending crushed actress Sarah Snook. She played Shiv. (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO)

That’s what made the show’s ending so great. All the Roy children were terrible, and none won. Roman is the only one who even looked content. For the first time in his life, the pressure and expectations were gone. Kendall looked ready to kill himself and Shiv was utterly destroyed. It was a beautiful ending, and anyone who disagrees probably wasn’t paying attention.