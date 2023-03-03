New Trailer Drops For Final ‘Succession’ Season

Videos by OutKick

The final season of “Succession” looks like it’s going to be an outstanding ride.

The fourth season of the hit HBO series will be the final one, and fans can’t wait to find out how the saga of Logan Roy and his family ends.

For three seasons, fans have been used to watching nothing but chaos. Well, chaos and maybe the most dysfunctional family in TV history.

It looks like the final season won’t stray from those themes. You can watch the new trailer below.

“Succession” is one of the best shows on TV.

OutKick’s Mike Gunzelman recently declared it the best show on TV (did Taylor Sheridan stop working?), and while I’m not ready to go that far, there’s no doubt “Succession” is incredible.

The series follows a media dynasty ruled by Logan Roy, who only knows how to rule with an iron fist. He must balance running Waystar Royco while also dealing with his mostly incompetent and mentally unwell children.

“Succession” is a huge hit. (Credit: HBO)

It creates a ton of fascinating and fun storylines. The series premiered back in 2018, and since then has definitely captivated viewers.

Is it better than “Yellowstone,” “The Last of Us,” “1923,” “House of the Dragon,” “Your Honor” or a couple other shows out there? We can debate that until we’re all blue in the face, but you can’t deny that “Succession” is awesome.

“Succession” is one of the best shows on TV. It is ending with season four. (Credit: HBO)

Now, we have one final season left before the show comes to an end. March 26 is going to be an awesome night of television. Will Logan or his children win after a failed coup attempt? Tune in if you want to find out. We’ll definitely be following along here at OutKick.