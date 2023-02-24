‘Succession’ Is Ending After This Season And We Are So Screwed

Videos by OutKick

The line of succession has ended.

One of television’s best and most-talked about shows is officially coming to an end, as HBO’s Succession will wrap-up after its upcoming Season 4.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong made the announcement in a new interview with The New Yorker.

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” Armstrong said.

Anyone who has been involved in any sort of TV or film production will tell you that many times a lot of it isn’t pre-planned out. Sometimes limited series are strictly that and know they will have a one-season run. But many times it’s the complete opposite, especially if the show becomes a hit.

That’s exactly what appears to have happened with Succession.

HBO’s Succession will be calling it quits after Season 4. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

SUCCESSION PREMIERED IN 2018

The show, which personally is one of my favorite shows and the best thing that I’ve seen in YEARS, became such a cultural phenomenon that there had to have been some pressure to continue pushing the storyline of a show that so many people followed and loved. Last year it led all Emmy nominations with 25!

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference,” Armstrong told The New Yorker.

It’s human nature to be spoiled and to want more.

This is especially true when it comes to our entertainment preferences. We weren’t satisfied with the Star Wars original trilogy, we needed to have more answers. Then the prequels come out and people are freaking out about Jar Jar Binks and ruining the storyline. Then, they decided to make matters even worst with the sequels and that turned into a damn near revolt by Star Wars fans.

Succession has become one of the most talked about shows. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, for HBO)

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

If Succession continued for years to come, what happens when the must-see point of the entire show was lost? Those same die-hard fans that loved the show would then take to social media and start disparaging it and criticizing it. Almost like the final years of The Office. People wanted as much Michael Scott, Dwight and Creed as they could but by the end it was almost a blessing that they finally called it quits.

Yes, I am extremely bummed that Succession is ending, especially since there’s not a television show nearly as good as it has been.

But if it was going to come at the cost of where the show creator himself admitted that he didn’t know where to take the storyline, then ultimately it’s probably for the better.

I am going to miss that catchy theme song though.