HBO Drops The First Trailer For ‘Succession’ Season 4

The first look at “Succession” season four has arrived.

The hit HBO series about a powerful media dynasty wrapped up season three back in December 2021, and it is clear a civil war is coming between Logan Roy and his children.

In fact, Kendall, Shiv and Roman attempted a coup and failed in disastrous fashion. Now, it’s time to find out just how bad the fallout will get. Fire up the preview below.

“Succession” is one of the best shows on TV.

“Succession” first premiered back in summer 2018, and while it wasn’t an immediate hit with viewers, it eventually grew on people.

COVID giving people a lot of time to binge watch TV seemed to help. By the time season three rolled around in 2021, it was a weekly viewing event that dominated the water cooler talk the following Monday.

“Succession” returns March 26 on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

While it’s a show about a media powerhouse – Waystar Royco – it’s every bit as suspenseful, captivating and mysterious as a murder mystery or any other great threat. It’s like “Game of Thrones” with boardrooms instead of dragons.

All the characters, minus maybe Greg and Roman, are absolutely unbearable, which is the point. There’s no heroes. Just people slightly less insufferable than the rest of the gang of characters.

Now, we’re going to get a monster war in season four, and I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.

HBO releases season four “Succession trailer. (Credit: HBO)

“Succession” fans can catch the start of season four on March 26. It’s going to be a very fun and suspenseful ride, yet again.