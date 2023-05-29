‘Succession’ Ends With A Bang (As Predicted By OutKick), Twitter Reacts

Videos by OutKick
“Succession” is in the books, and the finale was without question an outstanding conclusion to a great series.
WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE MAJOR “SUCCESSION” SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.
After four seasons of outstanding television watching the Roy family tear itself apart over Logan and Waystar Royco, everything came to a head Sunday night.
Going into the finale, I made some pretty big predictions. Let’s recap what they were:
- Deal goes through for Lukas Mattsson
- Tom becomes American CEO
- Greg stays with him
- Kendall is destroyed and kills himself
- Roman is destroyed and alone
- Shiv gets the karma she deserves and is cast aside after being destroyed
- None of the Roy family wins
Those were my predictions. I wrote about it here at OutKick and posted about it on Instagram Sunday before the series finale.
Nobody can claim I didn’t see it coming!
The ending of “Succession” was perfect.
It’s actually shocking how close I got to what happened. I nailed the deal going through, Tom winning, the Roy children getting destroyed and nothing and the only part I wasn’t correct on was Kendall killing himself.
There was a moment in the final seconds where it looked like he absolutely was as he walked near the water after failing to stop the Mattsson’s purchase.
You could argue his fate remains unclear. Did Kendall really look like a man who had it together after his sister knifed him and sent his body floating down the river?
Not at all. Maybe he does kill himself after the final credits roll.
Some might try to argue Shiv wasn’t destroyed in the end, but let’s get real. She absolutely was. She watched Tom – a man she treated cruelly for years – take the job she desperately wanted.
Her only play left was to try to stay attached to him. She threw the kitchen sink at becoming the American CEO and failed. Instead, the man she walked all over and treated like a joke took it from her – just as predicted!
There was simply no way any of the Roy children could win. It would cut against everything the show represented. It was always going to end in tragedy.
That should have been obvious to anyone paying attention. Did I expect it to go down with Shiv pulling her vote at the deadline and an all-out melee with the siblings? No, but betrayal was very on brand.
Fans seemed to love it.
Whenever you have a huge finale, you never know whether or not fans are going to love it. Will it go down as an all-time great, or will it be a “Game of Thrones” style disaster?
Judging from the reactions on Twitter, it seems like people overwhelmingly enjoyed the conclusion of “Succession.”
What a ride it’s been since season one, and it’s finally over. Props to those of us who could see the writing on the wall (hand up!) and correctly predicted how it’d all go down. It might be time to give HBO a call and start pitching some shows. Clearly, I’m onto something. Let us know your thoughts on the finale in the comments below.
You nailed an astoundingly good portion of it. I actually thought we might see Kendall take the elevator up to the top of the Waystar building and walk off. Or go over to the rail along the river and…just drop over. Jeremy Strong’s performance was always phenomenal on the show, but the lost look he carried on that walk to the river was riveting.
One thing. Rome looked not like a destroyed person at the end. He looked like a freed man. Sitting at the bar, sipping a martini and…letting a small smile come across his face. He looked like he realized he was free. The other two siblings lost big.
And frankly, the entire show was premised on the fact that Logan didn’t trust leaving the company to any of his kids, hence, his reversal of retirement in the very first episode. The rest of the series was his kids trying and failing to gain his approval for succession. They never got it.