‘Succession’ Ends With A Bang (As Predicted By OutKick), Twitter Reacts

“Succession” is in the books, and the finale was without question an outstanding conclusion to a great series.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE MAJOR “SUCCESSION” SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

After four seasons of outstanding television watching the Roy family tear itself apart over Logan and Waystar Royco, everything came to a head Sunday night.

Going into the finale, I made some pretty big predictions. Let’s recap what they were:

Deal goes through for Lukas Mattsson

Tom becomes American CEO

Greg stays with him

Kendall is destroyed and kills himself

Roman is destroyed and alone

Shiv gets the karma she deserves and is cast aside after being destroyed

None of the Roy family wins

Those were my predictions. I wrote about it here at OutKick and posted about it on Instagram Sunday before the series finale.

Nobody can claim I didn’t see it coming!

The “Succession” was nearly identical to what I predicted. (Credit: David Hookstead/Instagram)

The ending of “Succession” was perfect.

It’s actually shocking how close I got to what happened. I nailed the deal going through, Tom winning, the Roy children getting destroyed and nothing and the only part I wasn’t correct on was Kendall killing himself.

There was a moment in the final seconds where it looked like he absolutely was as he walked near the water after failing to stop the Mattsson’s purchase.

You could argue his fate remains unclear. Did Kendall really look like a man who had it together after his sister knifed him and sent his body floating down the river?

Not at all. Maybe he does kill himself after the final credits roll.

Kendall lost at the end of “Succession.” (Credit: HBO)

Some might try to argue Shiv wasn’t destroyed in the end, but let’s get real. She absolutely was. She watched Tom – a man she treated cruelly for years – take the job she desperately wanted.

Her only play left was to try to stay attached to him. She threw the kitchen sink at becoming the American CEO and failed. Instead, the man she walked all over and treated like a joke took it from her – just as predicted!

Tom won at the end of “Succession.” (Credit: HBO)

There was simply no way any of the Roy children could win. It would cut against everything the show represented. It was always going to end in tragedy.

That should have been obvious to anyone paying attention. Did I expect it to go down with Shiv pulling her vote at the deadline and an all-out melee with the siblings? No, but betrayal was very on brand.

Fans seemed to love it.

Whenever you have a huge finale, you never know whether or not fans are going to love it. Will it go down as an all-time great, or will it be a “Game of Thrones” style disaster?

Judging from the reactions on Twitter, it seems like people overwhelmingly enjoyed the conclusion of “Succession.”

It's easy to say that everybody lost, but when the dust settles, Roman will be the most fine. Kendall had it right: he didn't want it; he only wanted it because his father set that expectation in his abuse cycle. That smile is the tell. He is free (and filthy rich). #Succession pic.twitter.com/JzZBF2jU57 — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 29, 2023

Holy shit. Succession writers are forever undefeated. pic.twitter.com/i3Oeu0zHIk — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) May 29, 2023

One last Kendall Roy water moment to end all Kendall Roy water moments #Succession pic.twitter.com/oyrTaniqvt — Will Rainbolt (@willajrainbolt) May 29, 2023

Everyone was fantastic, but the finale MVP for me was Kieran Culkin. A sharply-calibrated performance that danced between acid-tongued snark and raw vulnerability. Roman could've easily been one-note, but Culkin made him the show's rotten, beating heart. #Succession pic.twitter.com/asvMo2QllH — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 29, 2023

kendall roy has no job, no wife, no kids, no siblings, no dad, no friends, no reason to life, no support, no company pic.twitter.com/Bu6H4qOrLG — azYan (@azyanator) May 29, 2023

My final take on #Succession



Tom always knew Kendall couldn’t pull it off. pic.twitter.com/nl0nq7dRyv — Dr. Randy J. Marsh (@WealthyCFO) May 29, 2023

And for all the pedantic hemming and hawing about his acting method, the finale confirmed that Jeremy Strong is a genius. Kendall Roy is one of the most fascinating TV characters we've seen in years, and a lot of that is because of Strong. #Succession pic.twitter.com/SnEB4EzGnV — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 29, 2023

What a ride it's been since season one, and it's finally over. Props to those of us who could see the writing on the wall (hand up!) and correctly predicted how it'd all go down.