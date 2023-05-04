Succession Finale To Run For 90 Minutes: ‘Like A Movie’

Videos by OutKick

The finale of HBO’s drama series Succession will have a run time of 90 minutes.

“It’s a huge episode,” said show composer Nicholas Britell. “Like a movie.”

The finale, the longest episode of the series, airs on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, May 28.

Bucking the trend, HBO has no intention of developing any spinoffs for its hit series. There will be no Yellowstone-like universe for Succession, says HBO chief Casey Bloys.

The finale is the final planned installment of the Roy family saga. Perhaps that’s best. Though we can still hold out hope for that Cousin Greg sequel.

Thus far, the final season has been its best. Even with the death of its most beloved character. (We will leave it there to avoid specific spoilers.)

And Variety expects a shelf of awards to follow:

“With regards to Emmys, the show is considered to be the far and away frontrunner for outstanding drama series — it’s won twice already — with Culkin and Strong among the favorites for lead actor. Snook will, for the first time, be submitted into the lead drama actress category for this year’s Primetime Emmys. Cox’s placement is yet to be decided.”

We recently broke down where Succession ranks among HBO’s best. We concluded 6th overall, with the following ranking:

The Sopranos The Wire Game of Thrones The Leftovers Deadwood Succession

Succession is the heir to Mad Men. A slower-paced spectacle that evades the lulls that plague most drama series.

A poor episode has not aired, an accomplishment not even The Sopranos or The Wire could achieve.

And HBO is planning quite the send off for the Roy family.

For context, the much-maligned finale of Game of Thrones ran for only 78 minutes. I know, it felt like hours.

Even the jam-packed Better Call Saul finale last summer, an acclaimed installment of television, ran for just 69 minutes.

Succession gets 90, as if it were a feature film.