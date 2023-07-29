Subway Offering Free Subs To Anyone Dumb Enough To Change Their Name To ‘Subway’

Videos by OutKick

Subway is offering someone the opportunity for S$50,000 worth of sandwiches, but it comes at the cost of changing your name to “Subway.”

The sub chain announced a new contest that you can enter online between August 1 and August 4. According to WFLA, contestants will agree that if selected they will legally change their name to Subway.

Subway isn’t making the winner (if you want to call them a winner) pay up to cover all the fees associated with changing one’s name. They’re willing to give you $750 to take care of that.

Righteous bucks.

But wait, there’s more!

Once that name is officially changed, the winner is getting S50,000 in gift cards. That’s enough for 10,000 $5 footlongs if that’s still something they do at Subway (I haven’t been to one in a while).

This Seems Like A Big Headache For Free Subway

I’m just going to say it: $50,000 in gift cards doesn’t seem like enough to make up for the headaches changing your name to Subway will be called.

Your mom will probably cry, TSA agents will look at you funny, and you’ll have to explain thousands of times that you went through this whole charade in the name of free sandwiches. Plus, if you’re in New York, someone might be like “Where’s the subway?” and everyone will point to you, then they’d be like “Not Subway, where’s the subway.”

It’d be like “Who’s On First?” with a mediocre sandwich joint.

I think other sub chains would have better luck with this. Jersey Mike’s especially. If they wanted someone to change their name to Mike for free subs, they’d get a lot of takers. Even I’d entertain the idea.

No offense to all of you Mikes out there, but I think I could pass for a Mike.

As for people ready to change their name to Blimpie? Probably not as many.

