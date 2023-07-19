Study Finds Constipation May Lead To Cognitive Decline, Which Makes Sense If You’ve Experienced It

Videos by OutKick

Constipation.

The word is enough to make many people titter like school children. However, for those who have experienced a bout with the inability to rip a deuce when necessary, the term will cause sweat to gather on their brown.

Now, as if a constant feeling of having to go isn’t bad enough, scientists believe that constipation could lead to a dip in cognitive ability.

I’ve been blessed to not have to deal with any serious bouts of constipation *knocks on wood* but I can understand how it’d make someone lose their marbles.

However, it goes beyond not being to empty one’s bowels, and — would you believe? — there may be some good old-fashioned science behind this.

New research at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam claims that chronic constipation can worsen cognitive abilities, “How much?” you may be wondering (dreading the answer). They say it can be as equal to three years of actual aging.

The study found that people with chronic constipation — they defined that as one bowel movement every three days or more — had lower cognitive abilities. I would’ve chalked that up to the sheer frustration of noting being able to let loose on command, but apparently, there’s another reason.

Scientists have found a possible link between constipation and cognitive decline. (Getty Images)

Science May Have Found A Link Between Constipation And Mental Functioning Beyond The Sheer Frustration

People with chronic constipation also had more bacteria in their guts.

Take a guess as to why that is…

However, the thought is that this may have something to do with cognitive decline.

NBC News spoke to Christopher Weber, the director of global science initiatives with the Alzheimer’s Association. He wasn’t in on that research in Amsterdam (which sounded like a good time) but he still gave them his two cents.

“We know that it is essential for overall good health to regularly eliminate waste from the body,” he said.

Yes… yes, it is.

“If that does not happen,” he continued. “We may retain toxins that negatively impact our health in a variety of ways.

“Although more research is needed, it’s a fascinating start.”

All kidding aside, this could be a breakthrough in the field of dementia research.

It’s also a reminder of why fiber is an important part of any diet.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle