Students Raise Over $270,000 For 80-Year-Old Custodian Who Had To Unretire Because Of Economy

Give these students an “A” for an awesome attitude.

A group of high school students came together to help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for an elderly custodian worker who fell on hard times and had to unretire.

Callisburg High School’s Marti Yousko, Banner Tidwell and Greyson Thurman created a GoFundMe for “Mr. James” a little over a week ago.

In just 9 days they raised over $270,000.

Forget doing a car wash outside the gymnasium, the Internet is the new way to raise funds for worthy causes.

CALLISBURG IS A RURAL TEXAS TOWN

Thurman posted a TikTok explaining the situation for Mr. James that soon went viral.

“This is our 80 y/o janitor who had his rent raised and had to come back to work. Let’s help Mr. James out,” the caption read. “No one his age should have to be cleaning our messes up to continue to live.”

Mr. James, who didn’t want to give his full name during the GoFundMe campaign, fell on tough times like many Americans have throughout the last few years. Because of rising costs on nearly everything from food to gas to electricity, he had to unretire when he should be enjoying his life after working so many years already.

“It’s just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn’t have to do,” one of the students told local media outlet KXII.

Over 6,000 people ended up donating to help Mr. James. It’s unclear when he plans on being able to retire once again – this time, with the help of students who were able to do more for him than the federal government.