Students Now Rejecting Early Harvard Acceptance As Devaluing Of Ivy League Degree Continues

Consequences for Harvard’s tolerance for antisemitism continue to mount.

In addition to losing several prominent Jewish donors, a growing list of students have informed the university they will reject their letter of acceptance.

The New York Post reports that students cite concerns about experiencing antisemitism on campus and that a Harvard degree could limit their appeal to future employers.

The school reported a 17% drop in early applications this year, despite an acceptance increase from 7.6% to 8.7%.

I’ve argued since October that Harvard unmasking itself as a safe space for antisemitism would lead to the response for which the nation has longed:

A devaluing of the Ivy League degree.

I'm glad elite colleges came out in support of Hamas. It was an unmasking.



Don't silence them, let them expose themselves. The answer to hate speech is more speech



The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees. The rest of the country now sees that:https://t.co/Ev4mfs2QeO — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 19, 2023

Sure, it was unnerving to see supposedly the brightest students in the nation respond to the worst of humanity– the slaughtering of the innocent, the abduction of women, and the beheading of civilians — with support.

But it was needed.

Ivy universities have long been a farm system for the cultural elite. And they shouldn’t be.

The book Poison Ivy and columns from former graduates have long warned that students leave Harvard indoctrinated, poisoned, and programmed.

Harvard graduates are often wrought with either feelings of guilt or oppression, and long on self-righteousness.

Thus, they are more susceptible to antisemitism and radical views on race and gender. They leave the Ivy League vulnerable.

Of course, such a reality shouldn’t disqualify future Harvard grads from employment. Not all Ivy students are brainwashed and raging antisemites.

Yet the recent developments should prevent employers from reflexively holding Harvard grads up on a pedestal above other job candidates.

As should students now think twice about attending Harvard with the belief an attendance would incontrovertibly increase their worth.

It appears employers and students finally agree.