Struggling Rangers Take On Hot Diamondbacks

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 ET

I was able to get a great sweep last night for us as we took down the Astros and Red Sox game and somehow were able to also grab all of the plays in the Padres and Marlins game. That will all mean nothing though if we can’t keep getting some wins here in these games today. I’m well aware that this is a what have you done for me lately job, and today I am turning my attention to the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks.

The Rangers are one of the best teams in baseball, but they are really struggling right now with five straight losses. The only benefit for them is that the Astros lost a lot of games as well. The bad news is it comes at the same time as the Mariners getting as hot as almost any team in baseball. Now they have the Astros and Mariners just a couple of games back of them for the division lead. They’ve built their ownership of the division with strong pitching and a very dominant offense. The offense has disappeared a bit during this five-game losing streak. In their five-game losing streak, they have scored three or fewer runs in four of the games. It isn’t just the hitting, the pitching staff hasn’t been quite as crisp as it once was either with them allowing at least six runs in three of the five losses. They can turn it around any second, but they do need to do it soon as they don’t have much rope to play with. Tonight they send out Jon Gray to the mound who should be very familiar with pitching in Arizona after playing for Colorado for so long. He’s got a 3.52 ERA overall, but has been very good on the road. He has also produced two great starts in a row right now.

BALTIMORE, MD – MAY 26: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers high-fives Leody Taveras #3 after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, May 26, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks have to wish they could start this second half over. They were sitting in first place in the division at the All-Star Break. Now, they are barely above .500 for season, but I have to give them a bit of credit as they are getting hot once again with eight wins over their last 10 games. Even with this hot stretch, they are still just 13-22 in the second half of baseball. Thanks to how dominant the Dodgers are they’ve also closed the door on Arizona making a run in the second half. The good news for the Diamondbacks tonight is that they have Zac Gallen taking the ball and he has been phenomenal at home all season. On the season Gallen has allowed just 16 earned runs over 79.1 innings when pitching in Arizona. And, he’s allowed nine of those earned runs in two starts. Rangers hitters have been pretty successful against Gallen over the years, but none of them have been all that dominant against him.

I like the under in this game. The Rangers offense isn’t really clicking right now and they have to face Gallen who I’ve already mentioned has been very good at home. Gray has been much better on the road so we get him in his best situation as well. I’ll take under 8.5 for the game and hope we can get one more day of struggle for the Rangers.

