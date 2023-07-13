‘Stranger Things’ Teases ‘The Key’ To The Show’s Ending With New Video

Videos by OutKick

Will the “Stranger Things” stage production tell fans what will happen with the show’s ending?

The fourth season of the legendary sci-fi Netflix show premiered in May 2022, and set the stage for an epic season five, which will serve as the conclusion of the legendary journey.

The belief has been the fifth season will air at some point in 2024, but due to the writers’ strike, it’s unclear whether or not that remains the case. There’s a very real chance it might not arrive for fans in 2025. Great, another three-year wait between seasons.

Just what we want (reading that in a voice that oozes with sarcasm).

“Stranger Things” clues might be in an upcoming stage production.

While the series return’s date is unclear, there will be a stage production titled “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” starting in November 2023 in London.

The stage production is described as follows:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

While that’s all good and well, it’s the promo for the production that is much more interesting. The show’s official Twitter account recently tweeted a promo for the stage production and captioned it, “StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next…”

The words “THE BEGINNING OF THE STRANGER THINGS STORY MIGHT HOLD THE KEY TO WHAT COMES NEXT” also flashed on the screen after a series of quick flashes.

#StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3y9waLiG9j — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2023

Fans deserve an epic ending.

Now, could this all be an elaborate marketing ploy in order to get more people to the show in London? That definitely plays a role, but the people behind “Stranger Things” have created a very complex world.

There are hints and clues all over the place. Without spoiling anything for anyone who isn’t caught up yet on season four, the clues were definitely there to figure out the big reveal at the end.

If you know, you know.

What clues can fans take away from the stage production? That remains to be seen, but anything the Duffer brothers do is bound to drop some clues here and there. It’s the nature of the beast.

More than anything, let’s hope the finale is everything fans have been hoping for. It’s been seven years since fans started this journey. We all deserve an incredible conclusion.

Let’s hope we get it in either 2024 or 2025. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.