‘Stranger Things’ Cast Will Earn Absurd Salaries For Season 5

The cast of “Stranger Things” is going to be very wealthy once the final season is done.

Viewers of the legendary series will say goodbye to “Stranger Things” after season five, and it’s been an incredible ride.

However, before the cast concludes the journey, they will cash some incredibly large checks.

Puck reported (via The Direct) that Winona Ryder and David Harbour will both earn $9.5 million for season five. That’s a huge jump from the $2.8 million they made for season three a couple years ago.

David Harbour and Winona Ryder will reportedly earn $9.5 million for season five of “Stranger Things.” (Credit: Netflix)

The original crew of Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo will earn $7 million a piece. Sadie Sink will also earn the same amount. The third tier of actors, which consists of Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton, will all earn $6 million, according to the same report.

Notably, Millie Bobby Brown’s contract is outside of the grouping/tier system, and as the lead of the show, you can bet she’s carrying bags of cash to the bank.

If Winona Ryder and David Harbour are both making $9.5 million for season five of “Stranger Things,” it’s reasonable to assume Brown is making low eight figures.

“Stranger Things” cash will make huge money for season five. (Credit: Netflix)

“Stranger Things” prepares to ride off into the sunset.

Ever since “Stranger Things” premiered all the way back in 2016, it’s been one of the best shows on TV.

In fact, I’d argue that it completely reinvigorated the sci-fi/fantasy genre. “Lost” gave the genre a boost back in the day, and after a ton of horrible attempts to replicate the island mystery, the genre kind of died out.

Then, the Duffer Brothers brought fans “Stranger Things” on Netflix, and the rest is history. It’s one of the most popular shows in modern TV history.

“Stranger Things” will end after season five. (Credit: Netflix)

There’s no set release date for “Stranger Things” season five, but odds aren’t high we get it soon. Given the gaps fans have come to expect, don’t be surprised if the final season doesn’t get here until 2024. Until then, we can break down different theories and debate speculation. The cast will also be able to spend all their money. Fun times all the way around.