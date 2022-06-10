‘Stranger Things 4’ Smashes Netflix Records

Last weekend, Stranger Things 4 debuted to the biggest premiere weekend audience for a Netflix title to date.

The first seven episodes of the season — the two final episodes will go live in July — drew 287 million hours viewed in just three days.

Its full week viewership, from May 30 to June 5, amounted to 335 million hours watched, the highest ever for an English-language series on Netflix. ST4 topped Bridgerton’s previous record of 251.74 million hours, which it set during the week of March 28 to April 3.

Already, Stranger Things 4 is Netflix’s third most popular English-language TV season ever based on a metric that measures a title’s first 28 days of availability. ST4 has 18 more days to move up higher on the chart.

So the new season has a chance to be the most-viewed title for Netflix yet. And the final two episodes of the season should break the records that the first seven set.

Though Stranger Things has not reached the heights of Game of Thrones, it’s the biggest show since.

Quality-wise, however, this season lagged behind the past few. Season 1 and 3 had better, more planned-out storylines.

But penultimate seasons do tend to disappoint. Fans come in with unreasonable expectations and the writers use the season to mostly set up the final run.

So as long as the Duffer brothers wrap up the many loose ends from now until the Season 5 finale, Stranger Things should go down as one of the more enjoyable recent shows.

Go, Hopper, go.