‘Stranger Things’ Star Opens Up About The Show Ending: ‘It Is Time’

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour is okay watching the show ride off into the sunset.

The hit Netflix series will end after season five. There’s no current release date, but it’s unlikely fans get episodes before 2024.

Whenever it does end, it’ll be very bittersweet for fans. It’s been one of the best shows on TV for years, and while fans – myself included – can’t wait to see how the journey ends, it’s going to be sad once we know there’ll never be anymore new episodes in Hawkins.

Harbour feels the same way.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there,” the star of the Netflix series told Discussing Film during a recent interview.

The man famous for playing Hopper also added, “But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

It’s been a great ride for David Harbour and everyone else involved.

It’s hard to overstate the kind of impact “Stranger Things” has had on streaming and entertainment. It’s a sci-fi show, but has mass appeal.

The only other show kind of in a similar genre that has had the same appeal was “Game of Thrones” before it ended a few years ago.

Everyone seems to love “Stranger Things,” and it’s not hard to figure out why. It’s a ton of fun and has the production quality of a major Hollywood movie. The final episodes of season four could have straight up been stand alone movies.

However, all good things must eventually come to an end. It’s better to end a show when it’s at its best than let it drag on for years. “Stranger Things” was excellent with season four and all the pieces are on the board for a crazy final season. Will it be a bit sad? No doubt, but it’s been a great ride. Let’s hope we just don’t have to wait too far into 2024 for new episodes. Fans are craving the ending right now!