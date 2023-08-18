Videos by OutKick

“Stranger Things” will have a very powerful ending, according to star David Harbour.

Millions of fans have been waiting for season five to start ever since season four wrapped up in July 2022. There’s one season left, and then the “Stranger Things” journey will be over.

What can fans expect from the ending? What specifics remain unknown, the man famous for playing Hopper promised it’s going to be pretty incredible.

“I know what it is. I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving. That is the term I will use,” Harbour said during an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, according to BroBible.

Harbour also touched on when filming might resume, and it sounds like it’s going to take a long time wrap up production.

“It’ll take a while to shoot, which will be tough since we can’t get started yet, but it is what it is. I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years,” the “Stranger Things” star added.

“Stranger Things” star breaks silence on show’s ending. (Credit: Ursula Coyote/Netflix © 2022)

Fans can’t wait for the final “Stranger Things” episodes.

“Stranger Things” has been one of the most successful shows on TV since the first episodes, and it’s been a monster hit for Netflix.

Not only has it been a monster hit for Netflix, but it’s the streaming giant’s crown jewel. It’s by far and away its most successful original production.

Now, after four incredible seasons, fans have just one left to find out how the story of Eleven, Hopper and everyone else ends.

The unfortunate news is it doesn’t sound like it will be here in the near future. Actors and writers are still striking, and once that’s resolved, filming will likely take a lengthy amount of time.

When will “Stranger Things” return? (Credit: Netflix)

Unfortunately, it seems like a 2025 release date is likely. I hope that’s wrong, but that’s certainly how things are shaping up. Whenever the ending does arrive, let’s hope it lives up to expectations. Harbour is certainly setting the stage for an epic conclusion. Let’s all hope that’s exactly what happens.