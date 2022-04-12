Stranger Things 4 Trailer Looks Awesome

Stranger Things released a new trailer for its upcoming 4th season on Tuesday. So we will see you on the other side:

It’s time. See you on the other side. Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27 pic.twitter.com/vMbYkZft0M — Netflix (@netflix) April 12, 2022

Though Stranger Things hasn’t reached Game of Thrones-scale popularity, it’s the most talked-about show since. In fact, creators Matt and Ross Duffer say the fourth season will be their GoT moment.

“We didn’t know how big the season was going to get, and we didn’t even realize until we were about halfway through, just in terms of how much story that we wanted to tell this season,” Duffer said.

“Game of Thrones is one thing we’ve referenced, but also for us really what it’s about is revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers.”

The Stranger Things characters drive intrigue just as much from their mysterious pasts as their ominous futures. A previous teaser for the season promised a visit to Eleven’s past, where we learn more about “Papa,” her childhood tormenter.

For the first time, Netflix will split the season into two parts. The first half will premiere on May 27 and the second will air on July 1.

2022 has a chance to be one of the better years in television/streaming. In addition to the return of Stranger Things, House of the Dragon (HBO) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) will debut, while Better Call Saul (AMC) will wrap up its final season.

I’ll bet Stranger Things garners the most buzz. Netflix says that the show will end after its fifth season.