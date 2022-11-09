‘Tentacles’: Porn Star Stormy Daniels Shares Creepy Paranormal Experiences

Porn star Stormy Daniels apparently belongs in an episode of “Supernatural.”

While Stormy Daniels is known for her performances in adult videos and feuding with Donald Trump, she might actually be a bit of an amateur ghost hunter on the side. After moving into a house in New Orleans, Daniels claims she was haunted by multiple things that sound straight out of the depths of hell.

“Definitely one very, very dark non-human thing with these tentacles and that’s what I caught on camera and [it] shattered my ex’s guitar. It just snapped in half one day sitting on the stand. It did not like him at all,” the porn star claimed on the “Ghost Magnet with Bridget Marquardt” podcast when talking about the experience, according to the New York Post.

Stormy Daniels had multiple paranormal incidents in the house.

However, the “non-human thing” wasn’t the only creature/spirit allegedly haunting the star of “Operation: Tropical Stormy.” She further described multiple other encounters.

“One is a woman who lost a child and blamed herself, and if I stood in a certain spot in the kitchen, I would just cry, and like a couple of people said, like, they felt like she was cutting herself,” Daniels further explained, according to the same report.

A medium also allegedly picked up on the spirit of a former prostitute lingering around the estate.

Porn legend Stormy Daniels talks experiences with the paranormal. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The porn legend famous for feuding with the former President explained, “The house is partially furnished, and there’s a very old mirror upstairs that I used to always feel like someone was watching me but it was kind of a protective feeling. And [the medium is] like, ‘There’s a woman that used to get made up in that mirror. She was a lady of the night, and she identifies with you because you’re a sex worker, and she’s very protective of any man who gets in that bed with you.'”

Porn star Stormy Daniels claims she was haunted by something “non-human.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While we all know Stormy Daniels is a content queen, I’m not sure anyone expected her to dabble in the paranormal. That’s not in her usual wheelhouse.

She’s known for dropping X-rated movies. Not breaking down how her house in New Orleans might be one of the most haunted places in the country.

Stormy Daniels explains paranormal encounters. What were her haunting experiences? (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for XBIZ)

That brings me to a second point, which is probably the most important. Why the hell would you ever stay in a house that’s haunted by a “non-human thing”? Most people would pack their bags so fast your head would spin.

They’d be out the door after the very first encounter. Not Daniels. She’s certainly encountered many different things in life as a famous woman. Daniels wasn’t going to let some nasty ghosts run her off.

Stormy Daniels claims her New Orleans home was haunted. She talked about several haunting experiences. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Hopefully, Daniels’ days of being harassed by ghosts are long behind her. Hard to imagine she was able to stay at the top of her game while dealing with something with tentacles bothering her.