Stormy Daniels Reveals Names For Her Implants, Other Sex Life Details

Stormy Daniels isn’t shy about her private sex life.

The famous porn star has been a household name ever since she accused Donald Trump of engaging in sexual activity prior to him being President and paying her hush money.

Now, she’s opening about getting freaky behind closed doors when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Stormy Daniels reveals details of her private sex life. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“When you have sex on camera, it’s about what looks good. But in private, it’s about what feels good. When I’m working, I’m worried about sucking in and covering my fat roll and pointing my toes, and does my hair look weird? At home, it’s just like, ‘Ah, turn off the lights, let’s put down the towel honey. Let’s do this,'” the star of “Camp Cuddly Pines Powertool Massacre” told Yahoo!.

Stormy Daniels remains a popular porn star years after feud with Donald Trump. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels is clearly not a shy porn star.

Daniels, who also appeared in “Trailer Trash Nurses 6,” also suggested men learn how to be adaptable when it comes to their sex lives.

“Men are creatures of habit and that’s where they make the mistake. Men are very much, ‘I wanna fix it, wanna figure sh*t out,’ and when they figure out what works: ‘I got a plan, I know what to do.’ Yeah, that was the plan yesterday, but today that doesn’t work for me … Men forget that women cycle, so the amount of pressure or touch, or what feels good today [fluctuates]. Our bodies, as you know, change.”

Porn star Stormy Daniels reveals she gave her breast implants nicknames. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/WireImage)

The popular pornographic actress didn’t stop there during the deep dive interview. She also revealed that her breast implants have specific names.

“I’ve had Thunder and Lightning since July of ’99. The same ones. I keep thinking I’m gonna wake up one morning with one t*t, like, it’s just gonna go. But I’ve had no problems,” Stormy Daniels further explained.

Stormy Daniels talks private sex life details. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While it’d been a minute or two since we last heard from Stormy Daniels, there’s no doubt she still knows how to captivate attention. This time, it had nothing to do with Trump. It was just about the down and dirty details of her private sexual experiences. That’s always a guaranteed way to get attention.