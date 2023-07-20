Steve Young Finds A New Job After Being Canned By ESPN

Videos by OutKick

Remember back — 2022 — when Steve Young was working on the dumb Monday Night Football pregame show where he’d have to pace around and yuk it up with the cast of characters who were also pacing around (because some TV exec said it plays well with viewers) while wearing their sneakers so they looked fresh, hip and in touch with pop culture?

Yeah, those days are over for Steve. The 61-year-old who’s not hurting for money, was recently canned by ESPN, already has a new job and it involves football.

Steve’s going to coach high school girls’ flag football in California.

SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Steve Young during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Young will serve as a Menlo Park High School girls’ flag football assistant to John Paye, a former 49ers quarterback who is the team’s head coach.

“We are excited to add girls flag football to our sport offerings.and provide an opportunity for our female students to play a popular, fast-growing sport. There is so much support among the girls and their classmates, the Menlo community, our fellow schools, and at the state and national levels for this exciting athletic endeavor,” Menlo Director of Athletics Earl Koberlein said in a statement.

Both of Young’s daughters — a senior and a freshman — are expected to play on the team.

Get ready to start hearing more and more about the NFL and former players leaning into girls’ flag football. How do we know it’s a priority over the next few years? The NFL has had a coordinated marketing effort going all off-season.

The NFL can see dollar signs.

Next: Girls’ travel flag football to mirror girls’ travel softball, gymnastics and basketball. The next frontier of making money off youth sports is here.

