Hall Of Fame QB Steve Young Envisions Lamar Jackson As NFL’s ‘Greatest Player’

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t have an agent. But if you didn’t know any better, you’d think Hall of Fame signal caller Steve Young was the person tasked with handling Jackson’s NFL contracts.

Young did his best to pump up Jackson’s value during a Thursday appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. Jackson, by the way, is currently seeking a massive contract extension.

(The fact that Monday Night Countdown aired on Thursday Night is a debate for another day).

“I think he’d be the greatest player in the history of the game,” Young said of Jackson. “But he keeps getting held back by the Ravens year after year because [Baltimore] keeps doubling down to this thing that Lamar Jackson is great at [running the ball].”

Steve Young: "@Lj_era8 can be the greatest player in the history of the game." – if the Ravens develop their passing offense.pic.twitter.com/SESBr4Qjw5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 19, 2022

Steve Young then reiterated that Jackson is an elite runner and took issue with Baltimore’s insistence on using his legs more than his arm.

“No question he’s the best at [running], but it’s not the championship football that they need to play,” added Young. “And it’s not where Lamar Jackson wants to be.”

The 60-year-old Young, who ranks fifth all-time for rushing yards by a quarterback, continued to plead for Baltimore to change up their game plan and unleash a more complete version of their superstar quarterback.

“I want the full measure of who Lamar Jackson is,” said Young.

Steve Young thinks Lamar Jackson is being improperly utilized in Baltimore. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

If the Ravens are unwilling to comply, Young feels as though Jackson should take snaps elsewhere.

“And the full measure if not being brought forward by the Ravens,” Young went on to say, “if that’s not the case, get out and find someone who will.”

Jackson, 25, was named the NFL’s league MVP in 2019. Last season he threw for more than 2,800 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added another 767 yards on the ground, despite playing in just 12 games.

Lamar’s set to earn just over $23 million this season, then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

At that point, Jackson may opt to take Young’s advice and bring his arm (and legs) to a quarterback-needy franchise outside of Baltimore.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF