Steve Smith Tells Adam Schefter And Ian Rapoport To Step Aside, Reports His Own Hire With The Giants

Former Panthers all-pro receiver Steve Smith has now signed with the New York Giants as an assistant, according to…well, him. Smith took his reporting to Twitter and made sure to get the last laugh on both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

There are other reports suggesting Smith hasn’t actually landed a job with the team. He just wanted to troll. Either way this is a fun story.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 I’m officially joining the @Giants coaching staff. Coming straight from the source himself. No need to hear it @AdamSchefter or @RapSheet 🤙#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/XEebRbtIB1 — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) May 26, 2022

“Guess what folks? I hate to break it to you, but it’s official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants,” Smith said in a Twitter video. “Sorry, just wanted to let you know. Breaking news myself. Rapsheet…Adam Shefner…you don’t need ’em.”

Wow. Even mispronounced Adam Schefter, which we can’t lie, was a nice little touch.

And we actually like the addition of Steve Smith to Brian Daboll’s staff. Smith finished his career with 1,031 catches totaling 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns. “Agent 89” then retired, becoming an analyst with NFL Network.

Now he’ll look to transform that Giants receiving core that was a colossal dookie last year. That is provided he’s being serious about the hire. It’s Steve Smith — impossible to tell.