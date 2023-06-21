College Bowling Coach Goes Full Kenny Powers After Being Caught Having Affair With Student-Athlete

Videos by OutKick

Steve Lemke’s time as an assistant bowling coach at Stephen F. Austin has come to an end after an affair.

Lemke’s wife, Amber, who is the program’s head coach, filed for divorce and he resigned from the program back in April after it was discovered he had an affair with a member of the team, according to The Lufkin Daily News. Steve and Amber helped guide Stephen F. Austin to a pair of bowling national titles.

The former coach made it clear the relationship was consensual but “amplified to the magnitude that it is now because of the national championship caliber that we’ve developed. I think it’s more of an ethics thing when it comes to the college as far as a coach/teacher being with a student-athlete,” according to the same report.

Stephen F. Austin bowling coach resigns after affair. (Credit: Getty Images)

Steve Lemke gives hall of fame defense of affair.

“I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen. There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken,” Steve explained when attempting to defend the situation.

He also revealed his wife found a text message that led to everything unraveling, but he wants people to know the focus of the text was simply “about how amazing” he is.

Bowling coach resigns after affair. (Credit: Getty Images)

The former bowling coach added, “It didn’t have anything in detail. It was just about how amazing I am, basically, in general perspective. Amber saw that and questioned me, and I got to the point where it just built up so much that I basically told her the truth after she dug through my phone.”

Whenever you have the opportunity to control the narrative by reminding people “how amazing” you are, I suppose you have to do it.

Steve also took the opportunity to remind people he put in a lot of work as a stay-at-home dad.

Most shockingly, Steve Lemke defended his actions, in part, citing he was putting in a ton of work in coaching and as a father.

“I was the stay-at-home dad for five years with the kids while Amber got to go off and coach the team, and when she’d get back, I’d run practices on top of taking care of the kids while she was back. When they’d travel again, I would sit back and take care of the kids. Then when I got hired on, she almost forced me to run practices. I was a volunteer the entire time before that trying to help out Amber. Once I got hired on, one thing stemmed from another. I felt like I was doing too much for what I was being valued at,” the former coach claimed, according to the same report from The Lufkin Daily News.

Is this real or Kenny Powers on “Eastbound & Down”?

Obviously, this situation is heartbreaking for Amber Lemke. She was cheated on in a very public fashion, but will stick around with the program, unlike her soon-to-be ex-husband.

However, these quotes read like they should be out of an episode of “Eastbound & Down” and not real life. Read them and then try to tell yourself you can’t see Kenny Powers or Stevie saying the exact same things.

The part about the incriminating text being about how “amazing” Steve is as a human sounds like it’s coming straight out of Kenny Power’s mouth. Steve might not ever get a coaching job again, but the man will now live on the internet forever.

Was it worth it in the end? Only he can answer that, but as you can tell from his quotes, he doesn’t appear to be losing any sleep.