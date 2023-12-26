Steve Kerr Finally Admits What We’ve All Known For Years: NBA Stinks These Days

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr finally recognized what many basketball fans have been saying for years now about the NBA – it stinks.

Following the Warriors’ 120-114 Christmas day loss to the Denver Nuggets in which their star player Nikola Jokic had EIGHTEEN FREE THROW ATTEMPTS, Kerr went off on the league for allowing referees to dictate the game by calling fouls on anything and everything.

“We’re just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn’t have wanted to watch the second half. It was disgusting,” Kerr said after conveniently making sure not to rip the referees too hard that would result in a fine.

Steve Kerr sounds off after Nikola Jokic’s 18 free throws: “I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game.We're just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half. It was disgusting." pic.twitter.com/YBWuldi0Za — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2023

‘IT’S A PARADE TO THE FREE THROW LINE…AND IT’S DISGUSTING’

Kerr at one point even acknowledged what many of us have been saying for years now – the overall quality of the game is garbage and it’s the leagues fault for allowing it to happen from the top down.

“Players are just baiting refs into [foul] calls but the refs have to make those calls because that’s how they’re taught… I have a real problem with how we’ve legislated defense out of the game in this league and the players are really smart and for over the last decade or so they’ve gotten smarter and smarter,” the 9x NBA Champion as a player or coach continued.

“We have enabled the players and they are taking full advantage and it’s a parade to the free throw line and it’s disgusting to watch,” Kerr said before walking away from the post game podium.

Wait a second, do I actually agree with Steve Kerr about something?!

Yes. But in true Kerr fashion he’s only saying this because his team loss. If he really cared, he would have mentioned it when the Warriors were the recipients of phantom foul calls left and right – of which they have been year after year.

Podz talks on Jokic getting all the calls in the world… pic.twitter.com/YOoDbJFfBs — CERTIFIED WARRIOR BOY (@sumiiitup) December 25, 2023

JOKIC SAYS HE JUST PLAYS TOUGH

For his part, Jokic said that he isn’t ever looking to “sell” a foul. The stats would back him up – he’s only had two games in his career where he’s had 18 free throw attempts compared to Giannis who has 42 and Joel Embiid who has had 32.

“It does cater to the guys who can sell calls. There is physicality. But it’s tough because it is inconsistent, at times, on either side,” Warriors guard Steph Curry said after the game when asked about Jokic’s vacation at the free throw line.

Meanwhile, the Warriors other guard Brandin Podziemski said that the team just couldn’t get into a flow because of the fouls being called.

“The fouls, it’s kind of hard to get into a rhythm when it’s free throws after free throws. Every time the clock stops… it just makes it tougher for us. It’s hard with the rules,” Pod told reporters.

For years now NBA fans have complained about two major issues within the game; there’s too many free throws because everything is a foul these days, and workload management is a joke.

Nice for Kerr to finally come around but something tells me it will be short lived depending on how the referees call the next Warriors game.