Steve Cohen’s Wife Flashes $65,000 Mets Chain Amid Disaster Season

Videos by OutKick

Steve Cohen’s wife, Alex, is all smiles amid a terrible year for the Mets.

To support the failing Mets, Alex Cohen is sporting a new chain, worth approximately $65,000.

Relayed by TMZ Sports, the custom-made piece by celebrity jeweler Will Selby flashes an impressive 14-karat white gold chain. It also carries 30 carats of diamonds.

Alex Cohen reportedly got the piece commissioned after running into Selby while he delivered a chain to NBA star Donovan Mitchell.

The chain is a winner, even if the Mets are losing.

The Mets were huge sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Cohen vowed to approach the deadline with a buyer or sellers mentality based on their record heading into August.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen looks on during batting practice before the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 17, 2023 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Positioned near the bottom of the NL East, the Mets decided to unload major contracts and talent. Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, David Robertson and others were shipped out of Queens.

According to Scherzer, conversations he had with GM Billy Epler and Cohen noted that the team is building toward a 2025-26 rebuild rather than bouncing back in 2024.

Still paying one of the best closers in the game with the injured Edwin Diaz and boasting guys like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, the Mets are still a team whose talent and payroll don’t match their losing record.