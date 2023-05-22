College Hooper Seth Towns Commits To 8th Season, Transfers To Howard

Videos by OutKick

Seth Towns, 26, is giving super-senior a new meaning. The college hooper is entering his eighth season as a collegiate athlete — making him the “Tom Brady” of college hoops purely based on his seniority.

After entering the transfer portal, Towns is headed to Howard University to play out season no. 8.

Howard Hooper Seth Towns: Over-Staying Welcome or Perseverance?

Answering the question of “how the heck does someone stay a college athlete for nearly a decade?” Towns has dealt with several season-ending injuries and received an added year of eligibility stemming from the COVID stoppages of 2020.

The college forward first joined Harvard in 2016-17. He played his way to Ivy League Player of the Year honors in his second year with the Crimson after averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. It all went downhill from there as Towns suffered injuries that sidelined him for the next two years.

The Columbus, Ohio, native then entered the transfer portal in 2020 and committed to Ohio State University. Towns appeared in 25 games with muted results (averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds) and missed his sophomore year with the Buckeyes because of a back injury.

Basketball Is All I Know, Said Towns

As reported by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, the constant injuries forced Towns to step away from basketball in 2022. Towns entered the transfer portal once again and landed with Howard.

Some see Towns as a case of overstaying one’s welcome; others see it as a story of perseverance. Either way, Towns is looking to rebound from his injury-filled college career.

Speaking with The Columbus Ohio Dispatch, Towns admitted that he’s sticking with basketball until it finally works out since it’s the only passion he holds.

“I think I have restructured my relationship with basketball,” Towns said. “It is much healthier now. I’m not saying I put my entire identity into basketball, but man, it was hard, because that’s kind of the only professional aspiration I’ve had. Everything else was kind of subsidiary to that. Now, I think I’ve released myself from the need to play at whatever level.”

(UPDATE: Seth Downs has earned a degree from Harvard and Ohio State University … making him smarter than Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and NOT the Stetson Bennett of basketball.)