Stetson Bennett was not interested in talking to the media on Saturday. He just wanted to celebrate.

Bennett, whose incredible underdog underDAWG story has been well-documented, led Georgia to its second-straight College Football Playoff National Championship last Monday. The 25-year-old combined for six total touchdowns in a beatdown of TCU, and rode off into the sunset with a curtain call early in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Bennett made his intentions clear. He did not want to speak to the media.

Bennett told Georgia’s SIDs that he was going to enjoy the win with his team, but made an exception for Scott Van Pelt. It was his only media appearance after the game.

On Saturday, Stetson Bennett appeared to keep the same stance.

The Bulldogs celebrated their national title with a parade around Athens. Fans showed up in droves and packed the streets.

As usual, Georgia fans show up in large numbers. This is a small part of a long parade route. #back2back #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/2JqMnz8eUq — Brett 🏆 Back 2 Back 🏆 Belding (@bbelding) January 14, 2023

10 minutes until the start of the National Championship Parade for the Georgia Bulldogs here in Athens pic.twitter.com/LlG2J8FbOz — Patrick Cassat (@PatrickCassat) January 14, 2023

PHOTOS: Take a look as the College Football National Champions, Georgia Bulldogs, celebrate with a parade in downtown Athens and head to a ceremony in Sanford Stadium! View more photos here: https://t.co/Z8VsfWOeHj #GoDawgs🐾 pic.twitter.com/NQdadifnmM — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) January 14, 2023

Kirby Smart, as could be expected, led the way. He and is wife were greeted with a hero’s welcome.

Kirby and Mary Beth Smart lead the parade down Lumpkin pic.twitter.com/xsnyxC5MOL — Jed May (@JedMay_) January 14, 2023

Behind their coach, the players were having a blast.

Arian Smith pops the bubbly pic.twitter.com/o6w6GStt4j — Jed May (@JedMay_) January 14, 2023

Bennett, who followed closely behind his head coach, pulled up with a smile on his face and a sweatshirt that had everybody talking.

He was there to enjoy himself and made that abundantly clear when WSB-TV came by to ask him a few questions. Bennett was not having it and curved the local reporter.

She asked: “Stetson, how you feeling?!”

“Really? I mean, you guys…” he replied while shaking his head and looking down at his phone.

When the reporter followed-up, Bennett completely ignored her.

Yeah I don’t think Stetson Bennett wanted to talk to her🤣🤣🤣#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/aahhotOcSI — Brian Jones (@BrianJones_93) January 14, 2023

After leaving the on-route reporter high and dry, Bennett was asked to speak to the fans that gathered at Sanford Stadium.

Gooooo Dawgs!!! @GovKemp has officially declared today Georgia National Championship Saturday as fans turn out for the Dawgs' parade and celebration for the back-to-back national champs 🐶 https://t.co/i9ZakG87QT pic.twitter.com/of8j5EUVGC — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) January 14, 2023

The two-time national champion quarterback was extremely blunt. He called out the media and fans that doubted him, and addressed his unusual journey to back-to-back titles.

"Screw it, we got two rings." 💍💍



Stetson Bennett's greatest accomplishment with @GeorgiaFootball is proving the doubters wrong 😤 pic.twitter.com/RpSyqcmxN1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 14, 2023

Bennett will never pay for another meal in Athens again. However, he doesn’t seem soon to forget all of the haters who told him that neither he nor the Bulldogs could get the job done the first time, let alone the second time. And the media appears to be atop that list.