Stetson Bennett Injury Status With Los Angeles Rams Now A Mystery

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was placed on the NFL’s non-football injury list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Rams.

Putting him on the list is not related to the previous shoulder injury that had him on the NFL’s first injury report of the season. According to head coach Sean McVay, this is not related to the shoulder injury he was dealing with last week that forced him to not dress for the season opener.

But, when addressing the media Wednesday afternoon, McVay would not go into detail about what Stetson Bennett is dealing with.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay said. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I’m not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regards.”

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

To be put on this list, it means that something has occurred outside the Los Angeles Rams facility. Now, by being put on this list, Stetson Bennett must miss the next four games of the season.

The former Georgia quarterback led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, playing his final game in So-Fi Stadium, beating TCU to raise another trophy. There were some doubts surrounding Stetson Bennett’s maturity before the NFL Draft, after being arrested for public intoxication while in Dallas. This was the same week he turned down an opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl.

Bennett played in the preseason for the Rams, but struggled in his final outing, going 4 for 9 for 13 yards and two interceptions. Stetson had a solid outing in the first preseason game of 2023, finishing 17 for 29, with 191 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Chargers.

When asked how Stetson Bennett’s name being added to this list affects the Rams football organization, Sean McVay told reporters that “I think there are certain things that are a lot bigger than that.”

Now we wait to see what has caused Stetson Bennett to miss the next month. It doesn’t sound like the Rams are going to discuss this again anytime soon.