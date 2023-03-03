Stetson Bennett Labels Arrest A ‘Mistake,’ Apologizes At NFL Scouting Combine

Videos by OutKick

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett used his Friday media availability to apologize for a January arrest.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Bennett spoke publicly about his arrest for the first time.

“It was a mistake that everyone’s aware of. I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs, apologized to my family,” Bennett said.

Bennett, 25, was arrested near Dallas on Jan. 29 for public intoxication. The two-time national champion’s arrest took place just days ahead of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Bennett had been invited to the Senior Bowl, a week of practices and a game that is designed to showcase draft eligible players, but he declined.

Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication. (Getty Images)

Stetson Bennett Apologized In Indianapolis

After passing for more than 4,000 yards this season to go along with 27 touchdowns, Bennett is in Indianapolis this week in an effort to improve his draft stock. He’s widely considered a late-round or developmental prospect because of questions about his size, arm strength and off the field behavior.

Teams, media members and fans alike, have been anxious to hear if and how Bennett would publicly discuss his arrest. His Friday morning comments make it clear that he’s most concerned with the effect the arrest had on his family.

“That’s who I felt worst about (his family),” admitted Bennett. “I felt like I let them down… Even without all of this, I’ve got obligations. I’m the Fourth (of my name)… Can’t do that if your last name’s Bennett. And I know better,” continued Bennett.

Former UGA Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett apologies for his arrest in Dallas to his family…



I let them down…. pic.twitter.com/s1U6e9gRUl — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 3, 2023

Stetson Bennett’s decision to address his January arrest comes amid a turbulent draft week for former Georgia Bulldogs. Jalen Carter, widely regarded as the draft’s top defensive prospect, left Indy earlier this week to turn himself in on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on Jan. 15 in Athens.

Carter is alleged to have been racing with Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who had Georgia OL Devin Willock in their vehicle as a passenger, at extremely high speeds. The street racing ended tragically with both LeCroy and Willock passing away following an accident.

Following the accident, Carter left the scene.

The NFL Draft will be held Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29th in Kansas City.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF