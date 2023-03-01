Arrest Warrants Out For Top NFL Draft Prospect Jalen Carter For Possibly Racing Georgia Football Teammates In 104 MPH Crash

Videos by OutKick

Athens-Clarke County Police plan to arrest top five NFL draft pick Jalen Carter of national champion Georgia on charges of racing and reckless driving with the speeding car in which Georgia player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy crashed and died on Jan. 15.

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

A junior defensive tackle from Apopka, Florida, Carter was scheduled to speak at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. But he nor his party have been seen there, according to NFL Network. He is projected to be the first defensive tackle taken in the draft. Some draft experts labeled him as the possible first overall pick.

As of noon Wednesday, Carter’s representatives were making arrangements with Athens’ authorities for the arrest of Carter, according to ESPN. Both charges are misdemeanors. If convicted, Carter would be facing as many as 12 months in prison with a $1,000 fine.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting those families assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

Jalen Carter Changed His Story

Carter at first told Athens Police that he was not near the accident when it happened. But he later told police he was traveling next to the vehicle with Willock and LeCroy that was traveling at 83 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to documents received recently by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter initially lied to police about his Jan. 15 whereabouts. (Getty Images)

Initial reports on the accident that injured two others on Barnett Shoals Road at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15 did not mention Carter, 21.

Evidence Pointed To Possible Racing Immediately

“Police had reason to suspect almost from the moment of the crash that other cars had been at the scene, and they soon learned at least two of those were driven by Georgia football players,” the AJC story says. “Seeking evidence of possible racing, officers have obtained surveillance video from city-owned cameras along the route the players took out of downtown Athens. They also obtained football from at least one business owner.”

Police investigators say that LeCroy, driving a 2021 Ford Expedition, and Carter, driving a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were racing after leaving downtown Athens. Each were switching lanes repeatedly, passing other vehicles and driving very fast. Police say LeCroy drove at 104 mph just before the crash.

Toxicology reports say LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was .197 – well over the legal limit. Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless operation, and speed contributed heavily to the crash, authorities say.

Georgia had celebrated its second consecutive national championship on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14, in downtown Athens and at Samford Stadium on campus.