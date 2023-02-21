Character Issues? Georgia’s Jalen Carter Used Own Scholarship Money To Pay For A Walk-On To Eat

Videos by OutKick

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter has the opportunity to be selected in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. But it was recently discussed by Todd McShay that Carter might have a few “character issues” that could turn off NFL teams. Well, according to a new report this certainly doesn’t seem to be the case.

I know you all remember when Todd McShay made it a point to say that Jalen Carter would have some hurdles to get past before the draft. The main problem that McShay mentioned was perceived character issues while at Georgia. This certainly didn’t sound like the Jalen Carter folks raved about during the season to me, both on and off the field.

Todd McShay says Jalen Carter has character issues that could hurt him in the draft…



while simultaneously projecting Jalen Carter to go to the Seahawks with the #2 overall pick.



Was McShay on the sauce during this episode? pic.twitter.com/uk14dBLBeb — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) December 14, 2022

A new report from Bruce Feldman sheds light on the man Jalen Carter is off the field, using his own NIL money to support a teammate. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott told ‘The Athletic’ that once Jalen Carter found out a teammate couldn’t afford to eat with the rest of the team, due to being a walk-on, Carter made sure it wasn’t the case moving forward.

Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Carter Recorded Three Sacks Last Fall

Carter was made aware that walk-on Weston Wallace could not receive all the meals a scholarship player is given, so Jalen made sure his teammate was taken care of. Using his own scholarship money, Carter bought lunch for Wallace everyday, making sure his teammate felt the appreciation of his hard work.

“Jalen heard about that. I’m the only walk-on in the defensive line room and he goes ‘I’m not gonna let that happen.’ So he used his scholarship money to pay for me to get lunch every single day,” Wallace told Feldman.

Carter went on to tell Feldman that he was just wanting to take care of one of his brothers, since he was blessed with the opportunity. Jalen Carter isn’t the type of guy to brag or look for anything in return. The only reason defensive line coach Tray Scott found out is because the team nutritionist informed him of Carter’s actions.

And it didn’t stop with Carter. A number of his teammates picked up on the trend, making sure other teammates were taken care of.

If there is one story that goes against the narrative that Todd McShay was putting out in regards to Jalen Carter, this would be it. Just a teammate, looking out for one of his brothers during a rough patch. The sky is the limit for this former Georgia Bulldog, as some narratives are falling by the wayside.