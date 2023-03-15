Stetson Bennett Packs Lip For Pro Day, Throws Darts To Younger Brother With Falcons Coach In Attendance

Videos by OutKick

At 25 years old, Stetson Bennett is older than quite a few quarterbacks that are currently in the NFL. He is hoping to join them in 2023 and it starts with the NFL Draft in April.

Before Bennett and his Georgia teammates reach that point, they must partake in the pre-draft process. It started with the NFL Combine last month and continued with the Pro Day in Athens on Wednesday.

Although a Pro Day script is catered to a specific quarterback’s strength, Bennett looked solid. He also got to share a really cool moment with his younger brother.

Before getting the day started, Bennett warmed up as only he can. The two-time national champion threw in a lip. Whether it was a chaw, or a Zyn, Bennett got the juices flowing early.

Stetson Bennett going through warmups with a lipper in.



Confirmed laser show inbound. pic.twitter.com/kJrXz1aRYj — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) March 15, 2023

The lip stayed pack throughout warmups.

Stetson Bennett getting in some warmup throws at Georgia’s pro day pic.twitter.com/HziGyvcidy — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) March 15, 2023

Once his arm was ready to go, Bennett kicked things off in front of a big crowd— though many of those in attendance were there to scout his teammates as well.

Stetson Bennett IV workout is under way at UGA Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/EDcAHLh7zW — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 15, 2023

Among those watching Bennett specifically was Arthur Smith, the head coach of the Falcons. It was just a short drive down the road and Atlanta needs a quarterback. Perhaps their in-state hero is one of the organization’s late-round targets for depth at the position?

As the throwing portion got underway, Bennett looked sharp. He was throwing against air, but his release looked quick and motion fluid.

Stetson Bennett making throws at UGA’S pro day.



Nice one-handed snag by Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint at the end. pic.twitter.com/RliTzr4GHo — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) March 15, 2023

Stetson Bennett throwing different routes at Georgia’s pro day



He’s been very accurate throwing intermediate routes pic.twitter.com/200qFM1cw9 — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) March 15, 2023

Stetson Bennett to Darnell Washington, goal-line. pic.twitter.com/q0wybmLvRE — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 15, 2023

His coolest throw of the day had nothing to do with the actual on-field skill. It was a really neat play for the Bennett family.

Stetson’s little brother, Luke, walked on at Georgia in 2022. The two got to play catch at the elder brother’s Pro Day, just like they used to in the backyard.

Anything cooler? Stetson Bennett getting to throw to his younger brother on pro day. #UGA (sorry for my audible giggle/smile. Love stuff like this). pic.twitter.com/7zVL9ECYZS — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 15, 2023

Stetson Bennett’s draft stock is completely unknown. He could be drafted as early as the third round, or as late as the seventh. The journeyman signal-caller is expected to hear his name called, but there is no telling when that will happen!