Sterre Meijer Is The Olivia Dunne Of The Skater Girl World

It’s official — Sterre Meijer is the official next big thing in skating & social media influencing.

In a closed-door OutKick Culture Department meeting, it was determined early Thursday that Meijer is not only the world’s new No. 1 ranked skater girl, but it was unanimous that we’re looking at the new Olivia Dunne of the social media influencing game.

Folks, we’re talking about an Olivia Dunne type who owns windsurfing titles, racks up tens of thousands of likes from her skating, understands the influencing game and she’s Dutch. The Internet just landed a five-tool player.

Sterre Meijer has been declared the world’s No. 1 ranked skater girl influencer by the illustrious OutKick Culture Department. She’s also been declared the ‘Next Olivia Dunne of Social Media.’ / TikTok / Instagram

How is business for Sterre Meijer? It’s booming.

She’s closing in on 700k Instagram followers, 200k TikTok followers and already has a shoe deal. Olivia Dunne, 20, might be a step ahead of the 18-year-old Meijer, but let’s not forget that the shelf life for a college gymnast tends to be short while skateboarding is currently a $2.83 billion industry and is expected to grow to $3.83 billion by 2029.

And Meijer has barely registered on Google Trends.

That’s all about to change in 2023.

Based on what I know about the Internet from my long illustrious career determining the next big social media stars (Jutta Leerdam, Jenna Berman, Alica Schmidt, Mia Khalifa way back in like 2013 & many, many others), I can say without a doubt Sterre Meijer will be a crossover social media star by the end of the year if she maintains her current social media content output.

Meijer has one huge advantage over others looking to make a charge up the Google algorithm — she’s Dutch and that means the European tabloids will watch her every move once she has a Google breakthrough.

Every single piece of content will be turned into a tabloid website headline and the Google algorithm will stay stoked.

Fanboys will add up quickly. The social media numbers will skyrocket. The TikTok videos will start being passed around. She’s show up on your page and the rest will be history.

Don’t take my word for it. Listen to what others are saying on TikTok.

“From a dude that grew up with Tony Hawk, Bam, Berra, Burnquist, Mullins, you’re restoring faith in skateboarding. Keep doing you,” Captain Obvious wrote on one of her recent “Skatefit for the Day,” videos.

“1 of the gnarliest girl skaters on TikTok!!,” another fanboy wrote.

“I know dudes that have been skating for 30 years that can’t do half the tricks you can … you’re legit,” Brandon B. wrote on another video.

Buckle up. Sterre Meijer is just getting rolling.