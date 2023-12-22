Stephen King Writes New Book About Anti-Vax Mom Dying In Support Of Trump

Videos by OutKick
Stephen King is one of the greatest authors of the past 50 years.
The number of classics that rest amongst his bibliography is extensive — from Carrie to The Shining, from Pet Sematary to It, from Misery to (my favorite) 11/22/63.
King is now 76 years of age. He still produces one or two novels a year. Yet he is a shell of his former self.
Sure, age is part of the equation. King isn’t as sharp or witty as he was. That’s expected after nearly five decades of writing about horror and crime.
Yet like many former greats, Donald Trump seems to have catalyzed King’s decline.
One can’t help but read King’s social media posts and think he’s gone the way of Howard Stern and Keith Olbermann: nuts.
King’s latest, Holly, follows private investigator Holly Gibney in the aftermath of her mother’s death.
At this point, you probably expect me to tell you Gibney’s mother was murdered by an evil clown or sinister storm.
She wasn’t.
According to the novel, it was the mom’s support for Donald Trump that killed her:
Later in the story, King explains that a character named Uncle Henry saved his life by getting the vaccine, getting a booster, and then another booster.
Double Vaxxed Henry never even experienced the sniffles, per the story:
If only the vaccine worked as it does in King’s fiction novel. If so, maybe even I would get the jab. Unfortunately, the Covid vaccine doesn’t prevent Covid. Or death. Or even hospitalization.
Still, expect Disney and Apple to engage in a heated bidding war to adopt King’s latest tale.
A series depicting a dead pro-Trump mom likely wouldn’t have much of an audience. Most newer King adaptations do not.
However, adopting Holly would be a good form of pandering — just like King’s decision to continue wearing “Stand With Ukraine” shirts in 2023.
To be clear, we are not encouraging readers to avoid reading Stephen King novels. Again, most of them are elite.
We just recommend reading titles he published before 2016, the year in which King started writing like a man who escaped a padded room.
One CommentLeave a Reply
I prefer the nonfiction version where Biden killed more people with his COVID policies, in less time, and with 3 vaccines available.