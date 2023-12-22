Stephen King Writes New Book About Anti-Vax Mom Dying In Support Of Trump

Videos by OutKick

Stephen King is one of the greatest authors of the past 50 years.

The number of classics that rest amongst his bibliography is extensive — from Carrie to The Shining, from Pet Sematary to It, from Misery to (my favorite) 11/22/63.

King is now 76 years of age. He still produces one or two novels a year. Yet he is a shell of his former self.

Sure, age is part of the equation. King isn’t as sharp or witty as he was. That’s expected after nearly five decades of writing about horror and crime.

Yet like many former greats, Donald Trump seems to have catalyzed King’s decline.

One can’t help but read King’s social media posts and think he’s gone the way of Howard Stern and Keith Olbermann: nuts.

And behold, the Evangelicals of America made a golden Trump, and they did bow down and worship him. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 10, 2023

The Trump legal strategy is an oldie but a goodie: Lie, deny, and hope they die. To borrow from Danny Bongo, the WORST president in American history. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2023

Donald “The Fraudster” Trump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2023

Trump, aka The World's Biggest Man Baby, likes to say "they'll come after you next." If you didn't talk trash about women, dodge the draft, buddy up to dictators, and plot to overthrow the government…no. They won't. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 11, 2023

King’s latest, Holly, follows private investigator Holly Gibney in the aftermath of her mother’s death.

At this point, you probably expect me to tell you Gibney’s mother was murdered by an evil clown or sinister storm.

She wasn’t.

According to the novel, it was the mom’s support for Donald Trump that killed her:

In Stephen King's new book, Holly, he included a character for no other reason than to say that her support for Donald Trump killed her during Covid.



Literally. pic.twitter.com/5qGpeZP7DV — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 22, 2023

Later in the story, King explains that a character named Uncle Henry saved his life by getting the vaccine, getting a booster, and then another booster.

Double Vaxxed Henry never even experienced the sniffles, per the story:

If only the vaccine worked as it does in King’s fiction novel. If so, maybe even I would get the jab. Unfortunately, the Covid vaccine doesn’t prevent Covid. Or death. Or even hospitalization.

Still, expect Disney and Apple to engage in a heated bidding war to adopt King’s latest tale.

A series depicting a dead pro-Trump mom likely wouldn’t have much of an audience. Most newer King adaptations do not.

However, adopting Holly would be a good form of pandering — just like King’s decision to continue wearing “Stand With Ukraine” shirts in 2023.

To be clear, we are not encouraging readers to avoid reading Stephen King novels. Again, most of them are elite.

We just recommend reading titles he published before 2016, the year in which King started writing like a man who escaped a padded room.