Stephen Jackson Defends Dillon Brooks’ Trash Talk, Says Too Many Players ‘Wanna Be Friends’ With LeBron

Dillon Brooks has at least one fan, and that’s retired NBA player Stephen Jackson.

Brooks, a Memphis Grizzlies tough guy, made headlines for feuding with LeBron James Wednesday during the first-round playoff series.

But Jackson says the trash talk is refreshing.

“Where were y’all when ‘Bron was shooting airballs from free throw line? I’m happy somebody wanna compete and not be friends,” Jackson commented on an Instagram post from LeSean McCoy. “I love guys that wanna compete. Too many players let Bron score. They wanna be friends.”

LeBron James and Dillon Brooks jawing at each other 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/ybTA8lzdrM — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 20, 2023

Brooks clearly doesn’t want to be friends.

In addition to chirping at the Lakers’ superstar all game, Brooks stared down James after he made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that helped seal the Grizzlies’ win.

But it didn’t stop there.

When reporters asked him about the on-court feud, Brooks said it all started when LeBron called him “dumb” for committing a foul.

“I play with my heart,” he said. “Then I got to find a way not to get fouls on reads or transition, or when he’s driving. You don’t use those (type of) fouls for LeBron and AD (Anthony Davis) and the guys I’m guarding, especially when you know the referees are going to call the ticky-tack stuff.”

Then, he had one final jab for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“He’s old,” Brooks said. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

“I don’t care he’s old. … I don’t respect no one till they come and give me 40.”



– Dillon Brooks on LeBron James 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oddzgkVsQg — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 20, 2023

Some basketball fans — including OutKick’s own Anthony Farris — say Brooks is in no position to stand up to LeBron.

But according to Stephen Jackson, it’s about time someone did.