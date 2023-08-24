Stephen A. Smith Knew Titans QB Will Levis ‘Had To Be White’ Given His Love For Mayonnaise

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis loves mayonnaise. He loves mayonnaise so much that he puts a dash of it in his coffee. It’s a bizarre preference, one that only a white person could possibly have, according to Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN host believes that it’s necessary to know that a person of any other race or ethnicity would never dream of putting mayo anywhere near a cup of coffee.

It’s truly profound stuff from Mr. Smith.

“Do y’all know he got a lifetime deal with Hellmann’s? That’s worse than that UFC fighter who had a lifetime contract with Popeye’s Chicken. That’s just nasty,” Smith said on the latest episode of ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.’

“And, by the way, I’m going to say something that ain’t popular but it needs to be said . . . when I saw this I knew he had to be White. Ain’t no brothers or sisters doing that. Ain’t no brothers or sisters putting mayonnaise in their coffee. That had to be somebody White. It’s all love.”

Opining about Levis having to be white “needs to be said.” In what world is that something that needs to be said?

Only a white person would put mayonnaise in their coffee 😃 pic.twitter.com/4V2SOJSM5v — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 24, 2023

Smith ended his race-focused thought with “it’s all love,” which of course means there’s nothing to see here. He’s just joking about the color of Levis’ skin. It’s all good!

Look, I get it, a human putting mayo in their coffee is highly questionable behavior that should be discussed, but it’s been talked about ad nauseam since Levis entered last year’s NFL Draft.

Smith has been well aware of Will Levis, and his skin color, for years now. Bringing his race up while discussing a condiment is such a bizarre talking point, especially for the four-letter network’s top talent.

Talking about Levis’ skin color and favorite condiment will surely get the subscriber numbers up.

