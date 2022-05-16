Stephen A. Smith Tagged A Devin Booker In Turkey When Trying To Call Suns’ Booker ‘No-Show’

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter to call out Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns for their embarrassing Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

And Smith has never been afraid to tag athletes, coaches or teams when offering an opinion on them. That’s what he did with the Suns stars.

“ I can’t believe how great the @dallasmavs look — and how pathetically awful the @Suns look. @CP3 & @DevinBooker31 have been no-shows,” Smith wrote. “I can’t believe this.”

Only one problem: The @DevinBooker31 handle doesn’t belong to Devin Booker of the Suns. It belongs to Devin Booker, the pro basketball player in Turkey.

But hey, at least the Devin Booker in Turkey did what we hoped, and offered a fun response — explaining that he can’t be blamed for not showing against the Mavericks. After all, he had a game in Istanbul.

Though he did promise, “I’ll be ready next time.”

I didn’t know I was supposed to show up. I had a game in Istanbul the same day. I’ll be ready next time https://t.co/dqSb6cySTS — Devin Booker (@DevinBooker31) May 16, 2022

The Booker tagged by Smith is a 6-foot-9 forward/center. He has never played in the NBA after going undrafted out of Clemson in 2013. Instead, he has spent his entire career overseas, with stops in France, Russia and Germany, as well as with Fenerbahce now in Turkey.

But hey, if the Suns need him, you never know. Maybe he’ll show up. If not, maybe Stephen A. will tag the other guy.