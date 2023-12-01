Stephen A. Smith Offers Advice To Aaron Rodgers: ‘Stay Your A** Home’

Videos by OutKick

Just two and a half months after suffering a torn Achilles, Aaron Rodgers has officially been cleared to practice for the New York Jets. And just in case the four-time NFL MVP is considering playing in actual games this season, Stephen A. Smith is putting him in his place.

On First Take Thursday morning, Dan Orlovsky said Rodgers should return for one play this season — just to complete the mission of overcoming the injury. Smith, though, is urging Rodgers to focus instead on his weekly paid interviews with Pat McAfee.

“Stay your ass home, go on The Pat McAfee Show every Tuesday, kick your feet up, relax, watch the game. You can’t play,” Smith said. “You’re gonna come back for what? You make one wrong move, it’s your Achilles and something else could happen to you and for what? What purpose does it serve? This is a stupid thing to do. Sit your ass home.”

Stephen A. Smith on Aaron Rodgers still trying to play this season: "Sit your ass home." pic.twitter.com/CMvZDlH980 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Makes Miraculous Return To The Field

When Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into Week 1, everyone assumed he would be sidelined for the rest of the season. The fact that he’s back on the practice field just 11 weeks later is nothing short of remarkable.

Originally, Rodgers was eyeing a mid-December return. But returning for the Jets in 2023 doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for the 39-year-old.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets playoff chances sit just under 3 percent. They’re likely not reaching the postseason. Still, Orlovsky thinks he should come in for one snap just to “check the box.”

“What box?” Smith screamed. “He’s a Super Bowl champion, he’s a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever live. Oh my God.”

I don’t say this often, but I completely agree with Stephen A. Smith. Even for a guy who loves to prove people wrong, Rodgers has nothing left to prove.

In addition to his Super Bowl ring and four MVPs, he also has 10 Pro Bowl nods, four First-Team All-Pro selections, multiple passing titles, three NFL records, four ESPYs and he’s a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

There is no trophy for being the fastest guy to recover from an Achilles surgery.

In fact, this whole guessing game (“Is he or isn’t he coming back?”) almost feels like an elaborate publicity stunt by the lowly Jets: As long as Aaron might return, we can stay relevant.

Regardless what me or Stephen A. thinks, though, the Jets have 21 days from Wednesday to either activate Rodgers or shut him down for the season. The clock is ticking.

