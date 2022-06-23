Stephen A Smith Needs a Fact Check: Tomi Lahren

The media rushes to put something out — either to be first, to be controversial or torpedo someone —and Tomi Lahren said it’s always the same song and dance.

“If what they’re putting out happens to be inaccurate or even just a total lie, all we have to do is issue a little correction at the bottom of the page or put out a halfhearted apology, and that’s about it,” Tomi said. “Never mind the person, people, organizations, or entities that were negatively impacted in the first place. Their reputations have already been damaged or tainted with little to nothing to show for it. And that’s why we call it the fake news media.”

“Now, that is not to say all media is fake or all journalists are reckless, careless, biased or agenda-driven. Of course not. In fact, it’s the ones with integrity that should be the most upset with this new era of publish-now, check-later journalism,” she said. “But it’s not just political or news media that’s been infected with this. Oh, no. Sports media is just as guilty.”

Tomi breaks down ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith stating the incorrect death toll from Jan. 6 on a segment last week.

“With all the resources, the hoards of producers, the hands-on deck to produce that show, and no one thought, ‘wow, perhaps we shouldn’t throw out a death toll without fact-checking it first,'” Tomi said. “Five people did not die at the Capitol on January 6th. One person did, and it was Ashli Babbitt and likely wrongfully, at that.”

