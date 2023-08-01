Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Over Handling Of Tua Tagovailoa

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel encouraged quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to pursue martial arts training this offseason. The idea is that he can better learn how to take hits and avoid injury. McDaniel jokingly told the media that Tagovailoa did a “pretty sweet” somersault during practice. Stephen A. Smith went OFF on McDaniel on Tuesday’s First Take on ESPN.

Guest Marcus Spears spoke after host Molly Qerim played the clip of McDaniel. He talked about the Dolphins chances to compete for a Super Bowl this season. Stephen A. Smith patiently lay in wait until it was his turn to talk.

Stephen A. Smith went on a rant on ESPN about Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and how he “almost got [Tua Tagovailoa] killed.” (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Then, he didn’t hold back. After saying that the New York Jets will win the division but both Miami and Buffalo will make the playoffs too, Smith took aim at McDaniel (who he calls McDaniels, by the way).

“I don’t want to be excessive because I’m serious and I’m not joking,” Smith began. “I don’t like listening to this man.”

Smith goes on to explain that he still upset that McDaniel started Tagovailoa on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals days after taking a viscous hit. He holds that against the head coach.

“It’s unconscionable how you let Tua Tagovailoa on that field against the Cincinnati Bengals last year after watching him be concussed in that game Sunday … I’m talking about the veracity of the words coming out of his mouth. I just don’t believe a damn word he says.”

It’s important to note that both the NFL and NFL Players Association cleared the Miami Dolphins of any potential wrongdoing in handling Tagovailoa following the game against the Buffalo Bills — the Sunday game to which Smith is referring.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is attended by medical staff after being sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Later in the season, a similar incident occurred against the Green Bay Packers. Again, both the league and PA agreed that the Dolphins did everything they were required to do regarding their quarterback.

Stephen A. Smith blames Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for putting Tua Tagovailoa in a bad spot

That didn’t stop the ESPN host from pinning all of the blame on McDaniel.

“Listen, if I saw him in his face, I’d [say] ‘I apologize but that’s how I feel about him.’ I’d look him dead in his face and say, ‘that’s how I feel about you, sir.'”

Smith later says that McDaniel “almost got [Tagovailoa] killed.”

Stephen A Smith Does Not Like Mike McDaniel. He says regarding McDaniel – “I don’t like listening to this Man.” pic.twitter.com/ECwhYmcCjp — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 1, 2023

There you go. Stephen A. Smith does not want to hear any more talk about Tua Tagovailoa out of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

I don’t know for sure, but I don’t think he’s going to get his wish.

NFL coaches typically have to talk about their quarterbacks.

That’s kind of how this works.