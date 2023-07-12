Stephen A. Smith Says ‘Death Is Too Good’ For Larry Nassar During Scathing Reaction To Him Being Stabbed In Prison

Videos by OutKick

Larry Nassar, the convicted sexual abuser, was stabbed multiple times in prison over the weekend, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has absolutely zero sympathy for the former sports doctor.

Nassar was repeatedly stabbed in the Florida federal prison he’s currently serving up to a 175-year sentence. According to a current and longtime employee of the prison that spoke with Fox News, Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the neck, and six times in the chest.

Nassar was able to remain in stable condition, which Smith appreciated due to the fact that he believes death is “too good” for the disgraceful individual.

Stephen A Reacts To Larry Nassar Being Stabbed

“This is one of the most despicable human beings this nation has ever known. And I’m not gonna lie to you, he deserves to get his a– kicked every day. It’s not a popular thing to say but if he was thrown to the bottom of a jail cell with the sodomites, it would be apropos, considering what he did to all these women. Ain’t no sympathy from him this way. Death is too good for him,” Smith said on his podcast.

“… When I shed a tear or feel a speck of sympathy, I will be the first to let you know.”

Death would be too good for Larry Nassar pic.twitter.com/0RnwtCIEpa — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 11, 2023

Nassar has been in prison since being arrested by the FBI on child pornography charges in 2016. The former United States women’s national gymnastics team doctor is believed to have abused hundreds of young women during his career. He admitted to sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years after being convicted of multiple sexual abuse charges in the state of Michigan and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child porn and evidence tampering charges.